Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $810,000 Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,450 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nokia were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nokia by 7,276.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 792,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nokia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 334,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,415,975. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

About Nokia (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.