Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 160 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.29. 32,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.38.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.