Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $133.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.82 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.88.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

