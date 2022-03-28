Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,814 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 555,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

