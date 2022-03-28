Parallel Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 50,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $7,088,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Shares of LW stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

