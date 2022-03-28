Parallel Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $195.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.73. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

