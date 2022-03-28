Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SID opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

