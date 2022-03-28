Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

