PageGroup’s (PAGE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($10.01) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAGE. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.02) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.61) to GBX 770 ($10.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 662 ($8.72).

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.59) on Thursday. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405.60 ($5.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 691 ($9.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 551.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 612.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £453,791.71 ($597,408.78). Also, insider Ben Stevens bought 5,748 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 458 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £26,325.84 ($34,657.50).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

