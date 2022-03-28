Oxygen Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $20.88 million and $1.36 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

