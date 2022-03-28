Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $117.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.10.

Several research firms have commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $95,105,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 559,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

