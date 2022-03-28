Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at $19,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 281,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $16,395,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $45.87. 35,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

