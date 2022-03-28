Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.83.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $45.87. 35,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Overstock.com (Get Rating)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.