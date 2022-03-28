Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

OSCR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $9.54 on Monday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after buying an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,490,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

