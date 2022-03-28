OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 678.40 ($8.93).
Several research firms have weighed in on OSB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.56) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 574.50 ($7.56) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 526.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 517.70. The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 407 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 592 ($7.79).
OSB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
