Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 101,933 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.87.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
