Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 101,933 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 13,718.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 105,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,695,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,053,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

