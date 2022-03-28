Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Update

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHPA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

OHPA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.76. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,019. Orion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

