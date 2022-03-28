Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $96.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 389,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 74.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.