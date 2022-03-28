Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches Market Cap of $257.91 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $257.91 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035660 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00110532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 598,743,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

