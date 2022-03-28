Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Up 4%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 154,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.78 million, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.09.
Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
