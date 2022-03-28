Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Up 4%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 154,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.78 million, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opera by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 87,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Opera by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Opera by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Opera by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Opera by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

