Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS OPWEF remained flat at $$0.26 on Monday. Opawica Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

