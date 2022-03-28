Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ONCR has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 5.15.

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 156,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

