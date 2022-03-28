Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of OMGA opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

