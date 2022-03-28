Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

