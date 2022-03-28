OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,757 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,296,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 514,314 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $3,546,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.72 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

