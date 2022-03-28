OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $209,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after acquiring an additional 205,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $232.40 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.51 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

