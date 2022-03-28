ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

ODP stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. ODP has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that ODP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,875 shares of company stock worth $3,221,432. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $24,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ODP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ODP by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

