OctoFi (OCTO) One Day Volume Tops $88,765.00

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $88,765.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00008064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

