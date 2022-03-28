nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Up to $34.72

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.72, but opened at $35.83. nVent Electric shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 6,441 shares changing hands.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,562,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2,656.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.