NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,376. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

