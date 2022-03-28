NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NVEE opened at $131.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.58 and a 1-year high of $141.48.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

