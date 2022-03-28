Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

NUWE opened at $1.00 on Friday. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.