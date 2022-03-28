Nuvve (NVVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NVVE opened at $7.64 on Monday. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVVE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 412.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 2,592.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVVE shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

