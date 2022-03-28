Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE NUS opened at $46.69 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.