NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down to $11.16

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $10.80. NOW shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 5,008 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.24 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,029,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,588,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NOW by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 901,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 804,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
