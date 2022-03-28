NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down to $11.16

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $10.80. NOW shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 5,008 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.24 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,029,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,588,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NOW by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 901,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 804,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

