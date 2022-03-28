Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance. The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also boost performance. The pipeline progress is impressive, and the company has some promising candidates. However, the Sandoz division continues to affect the overall business due to pricing pressures. The strategic review (retaining the business to separation) of Sandoz is progressing, and an update is expected by the end of 2022. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Novartis has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Novartis by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novartis (NVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.