Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $139.14 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

