Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $83,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $127.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,117. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.