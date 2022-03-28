Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 160,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,359 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.93. 95,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

