Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE UTF traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $28.52. 181,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $29.95.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
