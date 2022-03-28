Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 830 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

CP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.93. 2,860,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,904. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

