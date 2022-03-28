Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 586 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 187,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,522,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

