Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

V traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.43. 4,992,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,416,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.20. The firm has a market cap of $418.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

