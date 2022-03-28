Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $458.18. 480,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $315.67 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.67. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

