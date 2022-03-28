Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.18. 34,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,263. The stock has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$47.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.91.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NPI shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.71.

Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.