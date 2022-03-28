Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NIU opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

