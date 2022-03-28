Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NIU opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter.
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
