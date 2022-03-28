NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Lowered to $51.50 at Nomura

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Nomura from $67.10 to $51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 158.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NIO. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO opened at $19.91 on Monday. NIO has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NIO by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,903 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.