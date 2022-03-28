Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NIO by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

