Niftyx Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.08 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $10.08 million and $50,177.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

