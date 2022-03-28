NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Lowered to GBX 7,280 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,800 ($102.69) to GBX 7,280 ($95.84) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($126.38) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.09) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,716.25 ($114.75).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,318 ($83.18) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,834.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,590.28. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,578 ($73.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($111.69). The company has a market capitalization of £8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($102.09) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($131,598.14).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

