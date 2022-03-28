NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $329.31 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $394.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.35.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEU shares. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

